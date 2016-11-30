VnExpress International
Hanoi Rock City: Jungle Beats

November 30, 2016 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 pm, Sat 03 Dec 2016
Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

Jungle Beats is back to turn up the temperature. 

hanoi-rock-city-jungle-beats
 

Hanoi Rock City is celebrating one year of bass infused goodness with the help of a very special guest from the U.S.: Dave Owen.

Over the past few years, Dave Owen has risen to become one of the most highly sought after Drum & Bass producers in the United States. His soulful sensibilities have caught the attention of the genre’s upper echelon including LTJ Bukem, Fabio, Grooverider and John B, amongst others. His release catalog is extensive with 12’s and EP’s on a string of labels, most notably Liquid V, Bukem’s Good Looking Record’s, Randall’s Mac II imprint as well as the legendary Chronic Records.

Listen to Dave Owen on SoundCloud and Beatport.

Also joining residents Quickfire and Vaughan this month will be Scotland’s Etza, who will be performing a specially prepared live set in the HRC courtyard. As ever, Harry Badman will be on hand to host the night.

Free entrance - VND100,000 ($4.4) after 10 p.m.

