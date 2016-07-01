The Hanoi Collective Orchestra for the second time will be welcoming anyone with any kind of "instrument" to become a member.

Participants will create new instruments and perform as part of a large, impromptu orchestra. With a multitude of different ensembles created by participants and varied sounds drawn from Hanoi’s streets, a new kind of “music without musicians” is set to descend on Hanoi.

Free entrance: Entrance may be restricted in case the number of participants exceeds the venue’s capacity.

Musical instrument creation: 2 p.m.

Performance by workshop members: 4 p.m.

Performance by the artists: 5 p.m.