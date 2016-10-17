VnExpress International
Group Exhibition: Deep in Contemplation - Nghiệm

October 17, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Tue 18 Oct 2016
Exhibition: 18 Oct 2016 to 22 Oct 2016, 09:00 am - 10:00 pm
Address: BLANC artspace.books.cafe - 57D Tu Xuong, Dist.3, Ho Chi Minh City

A sculpture exhibition from local artists

The sculpture exhibition "Deep in Contemplation" is the condensed feelings of artists' doubt, being framed and the pressure of modern day languages. These pieces express the feelings of young people who are unsure whether they are taking the right direction in life. This is the failure of one person who tries to hide from social media but ends up realizing it has become an inseparable part of their life. This is the contemplation of a carpenter who love his material dearly, but somehow wood becomes his fear and obsession.

Exhibition's artists:
Pham Dinh Tien
Duong Chau Sinh
Do Ha Hoai
Nguyen Uyen Khoang
Ngo Van Canh

Opening reception: 6 p.m., October 18th, 2016
 

