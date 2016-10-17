Group Exhibition: Deep in Contemplation - Nghiệm

The sculpture exhibition "Deep in Contemplation" is the condensed feelings of artists' doubt, being framed and the pressure of modern day languages. These pieces express the feelings of young people who are unsure whether they are taking the right direction in life. This is the failure of one person who tries to hide from social media but ends up realizing it has become an inseparable part of their life. This is the contemplation of a carpenter who love his material dearly, but somehow wood becomes his fear and obsession.



Exhibition's artists:

Pham Dinh Tien

Duong Chau Sinh

Do Ha Hoai

Nguyen Uyen Khoang

Ngo Van Canh



Opening reception: 6 p.m., October 18th, 2016

