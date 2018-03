On Saturday April 15, Saigon Outcast will bring you the hugely successful event from previous years, a take on the Thai water festival Songkran ♥

Outcast has lined up the top djs and food & beverage vendors in the city. Imagine that, alongside an insane, slippery obstacle course, water guns and a bouncy castle - it's not a day out, without one!



Entry: VND120,000 ($5.26) Includes free bottle of water OR Saigon Red beer

Purchase tickets on the door.