Fashion items, shoes, sandals, accesories, decorative items.... from the most crazy and trendy shopalolics in Hanoi.



Fashion items and decor from top brands: Cloud9 by Dao, Xưởng Chấm Bi, aN Store, Ozu ...



Prices from 30,000 VND to 1,000,000 VND/item



All money collected from sales will be donated to charity. Free admission.



Please note: The event is also a chance to donate artbooks to a reading room at Work Room Four.