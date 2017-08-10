Food festival: World Food 2017 set for October in Saigon

In four days between October 5 and 8, come to Hoa Lu Stadium to satisfy your taste buds with the “Five Continents Food Festival – World Food 2017.”

The food fair with more than 300 stalls of 170 local and foreign firms is promised to bring you the best from around the world.

Visitors will also be rewarded with cultural shows of different countries while business opportunities are there for local and foreign companies.

Held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and YAH Solution Ltd. Co, the festival will include a charity event to help needy people in Saigon and nearby cities and provinces.