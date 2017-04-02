Food festival: Hanoi Food Fest 2017

The International Culinary and Music Festival - Food Fest 2017 will take place for the first time in Hanoi from April 7-9.
The festival, with the participations of dozens of famous domestic and international, will offer visitors unique street food experiences from Vietnam and other countries in the region.
Visitors will have a chance to try a series of exciting activities, including an exploration of world cuisines, to taste various types of food and drinks from Vietnam, Europe and Asia; a performance by Vietnamese American chef Jack Lee; a “Music and Light” show with famous Vietnamese singers; and contests for food lovers.
There will also be special bartender and wine shows.
Tickets: Available online at www.foodfest.vn and www.ticketbox.vn
or purchase at Fivimart and Vinmart outlets.