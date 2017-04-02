VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Food festival: Hanoi Food Fest 2017

April 2, 2017 | 05:39 pm GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 am, Fri 07 Apr 2017
Exhibition: 7 Apr 2017 to 9 Apr 2017, 10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Royal City, Nguyen Trai Street, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

Get your stomach ready for a thousand Vietnamese and international dishes.

food-festival-hanoi-food-fest-2017

The International Culinary and Music Festival - Food Fest 2017 will take place for the first time in Hanoi from April 7-9.

The festival, with the participations of dozens of famous domestic and international, will offer visitors unique street food experiences from Vietnam and other countries in the region.

Visitors will have a chance to try a series of exciting activities, including an exploration of world cuisines, to taste various types of food and drinks from Vietnam, Europe and Asia; a performance by Vietnamese American chef Jack Lee; a “Music and Light” show with famous Vietnamese singers; and contests for food lovers.

There will also be special bartender and wine shows.

Tickets: Available online at www.foodfest.vn and www.ticketbox.vn

or purchase at Fivimart and Vinmart outlets.

Tags: Food fest 2017 culinary Hanoi Royal City
 
Read more
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Movie music: Classical Music in Movies

Movie music: Classical Music in Movies

Live Music: Puddles at Outcast

Live Music: Puddles at Outcast

Buffet night: A celebration of Hung Kings' Day at Saigon Café Restaurant

Buffet night: A celebration of Hung Kings' Day at Saigon Café Restaurant

Comedy show: The Rotten Grapes

Comedy show: The Rotten Grapes

Outdoor market: Outcast Farmers' Market

Outdoor market: Outcast Farmers' Market

Pop music: Prince and David Bowie tribute night

Pop music: Prince and David Bowie tribute night

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

 
go to top