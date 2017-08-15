Film storyteller: Xích lô | Cyclo

From the organizer:

“Film storyteller” is a screening program that concentrates on the diversity of accesses and ways of reading film. Through three activities: screening – discussion – review, we also look at how films can encourage awareness and expression. Each participant will be given a chance to experience and challenge themselves in various roles to lengthen endless narratives.

Entrance fee: 30,000VND (for adults) and 20,000VND (for students).

Free for members of Heritage Space Library. (Please bring your student card or membership card)

One free drink and and popcorn.