Film storyteller: Xích lô | Cyclo

August 15, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Opening: 06:30 pm, Wed 16 Aug 2017
Heritage Space Dolphin Plaza, 6 Nguyễn Hoàng

Screening of Tran Anh Hung's 'Cyclo' with follow-up discussion. 

From the organizer:

“Film storyteller” is a screening program that concentrates on the diversity of accesses and ways of reading film. Through three activities: screening – discussion – review, we also look at how films can encourage awareness and expression. Each participant will be given a chance to experience and challenge themselves in various roles to lengthen endless narratives

Entrance fee: 30,000VND (for adults) and 20,000VND (for students).

Free for members of Heritage Space Library. (Please bring your student card or membership card)

One free drink and and popcorn.

Tags: movie tran anh hung screening
 
