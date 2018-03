On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, December 10, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands is holding a screening of the Dutch/Cuban film Transit Havana.

The film is about equal rights issues for transgenders in Cuba. From January 1, sex reassignment surgery will also be allowed in Vietnam followinge recent amendments to the Civil Code.

View the movie trailer below:

For ticket information, visit L'Espace at 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi.