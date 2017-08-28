VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being

August 28, 2017 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being
Opening: 03:00 pm, Tue 29 Aug 2017
American Center, 1st Floor of the Rose Garden Tower, 170 Ngoc Khanh Street

A film screening with follow-up discussion for the "Elegy for the time being". 

From the event page: 

Film Synopsis:
"She said no", and in that moment there was despair and hope. When the archive of memories become dead weight, stories have to be told anew. Elegy for The Time Being is a documentary film project inspired by the life of Huynh Sanh Thong – the first Vietnamese scholar to arrive at Yale University in the 1950s. Professor Huynh left a critical legacy for the field of Vietnamese study, including the masterpiece translation of The Tale of Kieu.

Elegy for the time being moves through the alleys of the life of Huynh Sanh Thong to weave together moments that glimmer and sink, waiting to be told, and retold. Enmeshed with the musical quest of An Tran, a young Vietnamese guitarist and a personal seeking of Tram Luong, a young storyteller, the life and times of Huynh Sanh Thong find a new spirit. The film is a critical reflection on the act of story-telling, a quest to answer the puzzling question of documentary representation. What could we do if the past is not open to us? Do we choose to forget or to remember?

Remember to bring your ID for security check. 

Tags: film screening discussion
 
Read more
Art exhibition: Persona by Tuyp Tran

Art exhibition: Persona by Tuyp Tran

Art Exhibition: Mai-Loan Tu

Art Exhibition: Mai-Loan Tu

Reinventing the Museum - The Art of Display

Reinventing the Museum - The Art of Display

Intransmission Hanoi

Intransmission Hanoi

Screening: 27 years without images

Screening: 27 years without images

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Ariana Grande Tour: Dangerous Woman

Ariana Grande Tour: Dangerous Woman

Artist Talk: Muted Conversation with Dat Vu

Artist Talk: Muted Conversation with Dat Vu

 
go to top