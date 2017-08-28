Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being

From the event page:

Film Synopsis:

"She said no", and in that moment there was despair and hope. When the archive of memories become dead weight, stories have to be told anew. Elegy for The Time Being is a documentary film project inspired by the life of Huynh Sanh Thong – the first Vietnamese scholar to arrive at Yale University in the 1950s. Professor Huynh left a critical legacy for the field of Vietnamese study, including the masterpiece translation of The Tale of Kieu.

Elegy for the time being moves through the alleys of the life of Huynh Sanh Thong to weave together moments that glimmer and sink, waiting to be told, and retold. Enmeshed with the musical quest of An Tran, a young Vietnamese guitarist and a personal seeking of Tram Luong, a young storyteller, the life and times of Huynh Sanh Thong find a new spirit. The film is a critical reflection on the act of story-telling, a quest to answer the puzzling question of documentary representation. What could we do if the past is not open to us? Do we choose to forget or to remember?

