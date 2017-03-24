Film Festival: A Francophone Week

The 10th anniversary of Francophone Film Festival will be screening in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh and Hue.
This year, the embassies of Canada, France, Morocco, Switzerland and Belgium are bringing to you ten films, each with Vietnamese and French subtitles, from March 19 to April 2.
See the movie screening schedule below for L'Espace Hanoi:
4 p.m. March 19: Gus – Petit oiseau, grand voyage
Director: Christian De Vita
Country: France
7 p.m. March 20: Mekong Stories
Director: Phan Đăng Di
Country: Vietnam, France, Germany, Netherlands
7 p.m. March 21: Heidi
Director: Alain Gsponer
Country: Switzerland
7 p.m. March 22: À peine j’ouvre les yeux
Director: Leyla Bouzid
Country: Tunisia
7 p.m. March 23: La Grande Villa
Director: Latif Lahlou
Country: Morocco
6 p.m. March 24: Caprice
Director: Emmanuel Mouret
Country: France
7 p.m. March 28: L’Écharpe rouge
Director: Mohammed Lyounsi
Country: Morocco
7 p.m., March 29: Palace du Prince
Director: Đinh Thái Thụy
Country: Vietnam
8 p.m. March 31 and 6.pm., April 2: Le Mépris
Director: Jean-Luc Godard
Country: France
8 p.m. April 2: Laurence Anyways
Director: Xavier Dolan
Country: Canada
Tickets: VND40,000 ($1.76) - buy at L'Espace.