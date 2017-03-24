Film Festival: A Francophone Week

The 10th anniversary of Francophone Film Festival will be screening in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh and Hue.

This year, the embassies of Canada, France, Morocco, Switzerland and Belgium are bringing to you ten films, each with Vietnamese and French subtitles, from March 19 to April 2.

See the movie screening schedule below for L'Espace Hanoi:

4 p.m. March 19: Gus – Petit oiseau, grand voyage

Director: Christian De Vita

Country: France

7 p.m. March 20: Mekong Stories

Director: Phan Đăng Di

Country: Vietnam, France, Germany, Netherlands

7 p.m. March 21: Heidi

Director: Alain Gsponer

Country: Switzerland

7 p.m. March 22: À peine j’ouvre les yeux

Director: Leyla Bouzid

Country: Tunisia

7 p.m. March 23: La Grande Villa

Director: Latif Lahlou

Country: Morocco

6 p.m. March 24: Caprice

Director: Emmanuel Mouret

Country: France

7 p.m. March 28: L’Écharpe rouge

Director: Mohammed Lyounsi

Country: Morocco

7 p.m., March 29: Palace du Prince

Director: Đinh Thái Thụy

Country: Vietnam

8 p.m. March 31 and 6.pm., April 2: Le Mépris

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Country: France

8 p.m. April 2: Laurence Anyways

Director: Xavier Dolan

Country: Canada

Tickets: VND40,000 ($1.76) - buy at L'Espace.

