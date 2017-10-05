VnExpress International
Film fest: Panam Anim 2017

October 5, 2017 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
Opening: 03:00 pm, Sat 07 Oct 2017
BHD Bitexco ICON 68 – 2 Hai Trieu Street, District 1, HCMC

See the best of animated films from the Panam series.

From the organizer

Panam Anim is a festival for animation school students founded by French producer Pascal Chinarro. The festival has been held annually since 2011 in Paris. In 2013, the festival was held in Shanghai (China) and then in Bangkok (Thailand) in 2016.

The excellent quality of the films submitted every year has helped Panam Anim become a prestigious contest. Many of the films screened at Panam Anim have been nominated for Oscars and other top animation film awards worldwide .

The Panananim premiere will feature 12 films selected from the Panam Anim series. Thís event as been organized by the French Institute in Vietnam and the Bonjour Saigon Post Production House.

In Ho Chi Minh City

Date and time:
• Session 1: 10/04/2017 – from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• Session 2: 10/07/2017 – from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: BHD Bitexco ICON 68 – 2 Hai Trieu St., Ben Nghe Ward, District 1

In Ha Noi
Date and time: 10/09/2017 – 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: L’Espace – 24-26 Trang Tien, Hanoi

Follow updates on the event page.

Tags: Panam Anim animation film festival
 
