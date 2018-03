Manzi Art Space is pleased to present an evening of experimental music by young members of Domdom Centre for Experimental Art & Music -- Nguyen Huu Hai Duy, Pham Tam, Huong Nguyen and two artists from the United States -- John Dawson and Tyler Damon.

Surcharge: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Due to limited seating capacity, please email manzihanoi@gmail.com before Tuesday, December 20 to reserve seats.