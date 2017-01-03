Exhibition: Skylines with Flying People 3

Skylines With Flying People 3 is an interdisciplinary art project set out to portray the landscape of contemporary Vietnam through the lens of local artists who were born and have grown up in the doi moi reform era.

Between October 2016 and January 2017, six solo, duo and group exhibitions will take place consecutively.

Featured artist: Tuan Mami

Born in 1981 and a graduate from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2006, Tuan Mami is a Hanoi-based multidisciplinary artist whose practice spans across installation, video, performance and conceptual art.

One’s Breath – Nothing Stands Still studies the ruthless transformation of the landscape and ecosystem in the artist’s hometown in Ha Nam Province as a consequence of rapid and unsustainable industrialization.

Free entrance