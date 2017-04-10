VnExpress International
Exhibition: 'Poetic Amnesia' by Phan Thao Nguyen

April 10, 2017 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Sat 15 Apr 2017
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

The author pays mischievous homage to the significance of the written word, intrigued by how and why the Vietnamese language was given a Romanized script.

exhibition-poetic-amnesia-by-phan-thao-nguyen

From the organizers:

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre is pleased to present Phan Thao Nguyen’s most ambitious exhibition to date, realized during her time participating in the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative as a protégé in visual arts to acclaimed American performance and video artist Joan Jonas.

To dig deeper into her world is to imagine arriving in a parallel dimension where the past has been so utterly re-interpreted and removed from its referent as to relinquish its significance.

Phan’s artistic methodology is akin to a 21st Century social scientist, employing anthropological means of observation and categorization, re-shuffling the systems and symbols of culture and society into differing, at times utterly abstract, visual and textual figurations.

In this exhibition, she pays mischievous homage to the significance of the written word, intrigued by how and why the Vietnamese language was given a Romanized script.

Phan’s careful selection of mementos in this exhibition could be read as bibliographic references for her own visual archive, where the construct of memory and its language systems forge differing connections of meaning and value, where the ethical and moral spectrum of humanity slips and slides between the ambiguity of how we determine fact from fiction.

For more information about Phan Thao Nguyen and this exhibition, please visit: https://goo.gl/XqZO0t 

Free entry

