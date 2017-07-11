Exhibition: Octonary Carousal

From Craig Thomas Gallery

Craig Thomas Gallery is pleased to invite you to the cocktail reception opening of Octonary Carousal, a group exhibition of works by 14 Vietnamese visual artists on Friday, July 7, 2017, from 6 - 9 p.m.



The exhibition will employ a variety of unique materials and practices, including Ngo Van Sac, Bui Thanh Tam, Tran Minh Tam, Bui Tien Tuan, Luong Luu Bien, Lieu Nguyen, Lim Khim Ka Ty, Pham Huy Thong, Le Thuy, etc. There will also be preview pieces from the five artists whose solo shows will fill out the remainder of the gallery’s 2017 exhibition program.



As the name implies, Octonary Carousal will be both an art opening and a cocktail-fuelled celebration of the many great memories from this beautiful gallery space. We also plan to enhance our normal hospitality on the night as a thank you to the many who have supported the gallery during its first eight years. See you on the night!



Free entrance