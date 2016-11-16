The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, in cooperation with Consulate – General of Japan in HCMC proudly present a traveling exhibition “Japanese Pottery: The Rising Generation from Traditional Japanese Kilns”.

"Japanese Pottery - The Rising Generation from Traditional Japanese Kilns" introduces the works of a total of 35 artists active in seven major traditional kiln sites in Japan. They differ in orientation, including some who carry on long traditions of pottery production while pursuing ever-richer standards in their craft and others who seek to create individualistic works exploring new forms. All are promising artists who will be leaders of the next generation in the ceramic arts in Japan. The theme of the exhibition this time focuses on "vessels," endeavoring to show how ceramic artists understand the function of vessels, the better to understand the present situation, and the future, of Japanese pottery.

Free entrance