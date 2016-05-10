Exhibition – Installation “The Meeting Point”

Tran Trong Vu – an internationally renowned Vietnamese artist, winner of Pollock Krazner prize and Christine Jean – a French artist, winner of Jean-François Millet prize, share a pictorial practice and a question to image. A recent photograph of a flower taken in Vietnam becomes their starting point of this exhibition. This photograph, two artists – one approaches a point from which the other just comes back – propose two different directions, one on the wall and the other in space, one with two-dimensional works and the other with three-dimensional ones.

The event will be open at 6p.m., May 12 until June 5, 2016

Exhibition Hall, l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

Free entry.