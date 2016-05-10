VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Exhibition – Installation “The Meeting Point”

May 10, 2016 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Thu 12 May 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

l'Espace

exhibition-installation-the-meeting-point

exhibition-installation-the-meeting-point-1

Tran Trong Vu – an internationally renowned Vietnamese artist, winner of Pollock Krazner prize and Christine Jean – a French artist, winner of Jean-François Millet prize, share a pictorial practice and a question to image. A recent photograph of a flower taken in Vietnam becomes their starting point of this exhibition. This photograph, two artists – one approaches a point from which the other just comes back – propose two different directions, one on the wall and the other in space, one with two-dimensional works and the other with three-dimensional ones.

The event will be open at 6p.m., May 12 until June 5, 2016

Exhibition Hall, l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi 

Free entry.

Tags: l'Espace exhibition installation
 
Read more
Theater in working with special needs people

Theater in working with special needs people

Spring Recital: Songs by Robert Schumann from Cycle “Dichterliebe”

Spring Recital: Songs by Robert Schumann from Cycle “Dichterliebe”

European Film Festival 2016

European Film Festival 2016

Tea party & fashion: Prêt-à-porTea

Tea party & fashion: Prêt-à-porTea

Japanese sound and dance performance

Japanese sound and dance performance

Special concert features talented young musicians

Special concert features talented young musicians

Subscription Concert Vol.92

Subscription Concert Vol.92

A night of French and German music

A night of French and German music

 
go to top