european-film-festival-2016

The festival, showcasing 13 contemporary films drawn from 13 EU’s member countries, will be opened in Hanoi on May 13, in Da Nang on May 14 and in Ho Chi Minh City on May 15 2016.

European Film Festival (EFF) 2016 strives to reflect the excellence, innovation, and diversity of European cinema in Vietnam, through a collection of the drama, comedy, tragedy, and passion of the moving image. Over the span of two weeks, the 17th edition of the festival brings audiences a wide selection of entertaining, challenging and delightful films, never-before-seen in town. Films screened have encountered success in their country of origin. Some of them have won highly acclaimed national and international awards.

“The silver screen world has no borders. No passports or visas are required to take you from one country to another. Cinema has successfully shared diverse culture, people, histories and perspectives to audiences from across the globe for over a century. As the birthplace of cinematography and home to a number of prestigious international film festivals, Europe is renowned for its cinema heritage. By maintaining the presentation of European silver screen world in Vietnam, the European Union hopes to break down language and cultural barriers aiming to involve people from across the spectrum of the Vietnamese society. This cultural event is believed to be an excellent bridge to bring the people closer.” said Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, Ambassador Bruno Angelet.

Found in 2000, the EFF has become a prominent and anticipated annual cultural event Vietnam. It has established itself as a credible avenue to bring new and captivating aspects of European culture to the attraction of Vietnamese people, by showcasing films that would otherwise not be shown in Vietnamese commercial cinemas.

This cinematic event is part of a broader series of “Europe Days 2016” events clustered around Europe Day (9 May), a cycle which since its inception in 2004 has gained a high profile in the cultural life of Vietnamese people.

The European Film Festival 2016 will take place at:

Hanoi: National Cinema Center, 87 Lang Ha

Da Nang: Le Do Cinema, 46 Tran Phu

HCMC: CineStar Cinema, 271 Nguyen Trai, District 1

In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, all films will be screened in two sessions. In Danang, each film will be screened once. All films will be available in their original languages with English and Vietnamese subtitles.

You can see festival calendar here and film information in this link.

Free tickets can be collected from 9a.m., May 11, 2016 at:

Hanoi:

Austrian Embassy, 8th floor, 53 Quang Trung, tel: (04) 3 943 3050

Goethe-Institut, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, tel: (04) 3 734 2251

National Cinema Center, 87 Lang Ha, tel: (04) 3 514 2856

HCMC:

Austrian Honorary Consulate: 121/40 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, District 2, tel: (08) 3 519 3128

Goethe-Institut: 335/4 Dien Bien Phu, District 1, tel: (08) 3 912 5250

CineStar Cinema, 271 Nguyen Trai, District 1, hotline: 0938 900 643/ landline: (08) 7300 8881

Da Nang:

Le Do Cinema, 46 Tran Phu, tel: (0511) 3 82 2574

Cinema & Film Distribution Center, 68 Tran Phu, tel: (0511) 3 82 3284