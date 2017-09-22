Europe meets Asia in Contemporay Dance: Tape Riot

Tape Riot is built on the reality of urban space and the daily flow of those who inhabit it. Initially it merely causes the onlookers' gaze to shift slightly, prompting silent curiosity: Is this normal? Is this real? Two dancers disrupt the pace of passers-by pushing the degree of dissociation still further. Lines are drawn splitting the space ... Are they defining a frame of reference or opening up perspectives to the beyond? Sounds intermingle and the road signs blend in; the traffic flow has switched direction. This dynamism triggers the strange sensation of having seen the urban space quite differently and with a smile... Did it change our way of looking at things? Or just our point of view?

More info on the event here.