What’s On

Discussion: Boundless Form - Historical Origins and Jazz Philosophy

April 28, 2017 | 09:10 am GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Fri 28 Apr 2017
Rose Garden Tower, 1st Floor, 170 Ngoc Khanh Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

Learn more about Jazz at the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi this weekend.

From the organizer:

To celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month, join us for a discussion on the historical and cultural factors that created the conditions for the emergence of Jazz as a musical genre in the United States.

Speaker: Daniel McCullough, U.S. Embassy Hanoi

The speaker will discuss his views on Jazz as a way to cultivate an innovative state of mind. Also you will have a chance to listen to some examples of Jazz recording and two live Jazz tunes from our speaker.

Language: English

Free entry. Register here.

