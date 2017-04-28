Discussion: Boundless Form - Historical Origins and Jazz Philosophy

From the organizer:

To celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month, join us for a discussion on the historical and cultural factors that created the conditions for the emergence of Jazz as a musical genre in the United States.

Speaker: Daniel McCullough, U.S. Embassy Hanoi

The speaker will discuss his views on Jazz as a way to cultivate an innovative state of mind. Also you will have a chance to listen to some examples of Jazz recording and two live Jazz tunes from our speaker.

Language: English

Free entry. Register here.