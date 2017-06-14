Dance show: 'Colorful Childhood'

This June, Hanoi's first all-junior dance crew are bringing their best moves with a brand new repertoire called "Colorful Childhood". This year, 18 junior dancers will be performing 18 different styles at the show.

The nine-act show will take the audience into a girl's mesmerizing dreams where she visits many places around the world, from mysterious Egypt to primeval Africa.

From hip-hop to Latin moves, Vietnamese traditional dance to Broadway, get ready to be in awe of the junior talents and their two choreographers, long known for "So You Think You Can Dance Vietnam" - Chu Quynh Trang and Nguyen Viet Thanh.

