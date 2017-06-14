VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Dance show: 'Colorful Childhood'

June 14, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Sat 17 Jun 2017
Exhibition: 17 June 2017 to 18 June 2017, 08:00 pm - 08:00 pm
Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hanoi

Join the first all-junior dance crew in Hanoi for a night full of mesmerizing moves.

dance-show-colorful-childhood

This June, Hanoi's first all-junior dance crew are bringing their best moves with a brand new repertoire called "Colorful Childhood". This year, 18 junior dancers will be performing 18 different styles at the show.

The nine-act show will take the audience into a girl's mesmerizing dreams where she visits many places around the world, from mysterious Egypt to primeval Africa.

From hip-hop to Latin moves, Vietnamese traditional dance to Broadway, get ready to be in awe of the junior talents and their two choreographers, long known for "So You Think You Can Dance Vietnam" - Chu Quynh Trang and Nguyen Viet Thanh. 

For tickets, visit https://goo.gl/vtqb1G

Tags: Colorful Childhood dance show nguyen viet thanh chu quynh trang
 
Read more
Art exhibition: Then I Can Turn The World Upside Down

Art exhibition: Then I Can Turn The World Upside Down

Chom Hom Music Festival

Chom Hom Music Festival

Techno: Goethe Institut X Heart Beat ft. Alex Bau

Techno: Goethe Institut X Heart Beat ft. Alex Bau

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Ramadan Dinner Buffet in Saigon

Ramadan Dinner Buffet in Saigon

Choreography show: Night Lullaby

Choreography show: Night Lullaby

Outdoor market: Millennials

Outdoor market: Millennials

The Box Market: Home decor - art pieces - fashion

The Box Market: Home decor - art pieces - fashion

 
go to top