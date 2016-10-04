VnExpress International
Contemporary Concert with Hanoi New Music Ensemble

October 4, 2016 | 08:39 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sun 23 Oct 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l'Espace

hanoi-new-music-ensemble

Hanoi New Music Ensemble (HNME was founded in 2015 on the initiative of composers Vu Nhat Tan and Tran Kim Ngoc, violist Pham Truong Son and conductor Jeff Von Der Smith with the mission to bring the international and local contemporary music to Vietnamese audience, and to become an ambassador of Vietnamese contemporary music. By introducing the contemporary musical works by Vietnamese and international composers, HNME hopes to change the music taste of the Vietnamese audience.

Program:

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (Solo flute)

Nguyen Thien Dao: Tuyen lua (flute and percussion)

Olivier Messiaen: Con sao den (flute and piano)

Didier Latroupe: Bia da (solo flute)

Tran Kim Ngoc: Phuc hon

Ton That Tiet: Voyage & Thu Phong

Pierre Boulez: Choi voi 1

Vu Nhat Tan: Ky uc

Ticket price:  VND100,000 ($4.5)

Student price:  VND80,000 ($3.6)

Tickets are available at l’Espace.

