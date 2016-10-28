VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Concert: Von Wegen Lisbeth in Hanoi

October 28, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 04 Nov 2016
Youth Theater Hanoi, 11 Ngo Thi Nham Street, Hanoi

Goethe-Institut Hanoi

concert-von-wegen-lisbeth-in-hanoi

Indie-pop concerts, workshops, meetings and discussions.

The five concerts come with interactive workshops and talks in which German learners from the Goethe-Institut, PASCH partner schools and universities will get a chance to meet the musicians.

The band of five started experimenting with music since they were students. Like so many others, their music career started with a YouTube video. Though daftly making fun of the social networks’ mechanisms, the cheerful song “Sushi” became a bit hit.

After releasing their EP "Und plötzlich der Lachs" in 2014, they had their first tour through Germany. And now, the quintet takes over German clubs and festivals with their debut album "Grande."

Put on your dancing shoes.

Free tickets are available at Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi, starting at 9 a.m. on October 28.

Tags: goethe-institut hanoi concert
 
Read more
Matthias Goerne Sings

Matthias Goerne Sings "Kindertotenlieder"

Contemporary Music Concert: Autumn Wind

Contemporary Music Concert: Autumn Wind

Saigon Reggae Festival: Garden Reunion

Saigon Reggae Festival: Garden Reunion

Filmmaking workshop for Quest On-Site Film Challenge

Filmmaking workshop for Quest On-Site Film Challenge

Red Bull Champion Dash 2016

Red Bull Champion Dash 2016

Trap Room 7 : Dead Sky x Halloween Pool Party

Trap Room 7 : Dead Sky x Halloween Pool Party

Saigon's Lookout: The Haunted Mansion

Saigon's Lookout: The Haunted Mansion

Psycho PUNK - Halloween mash up 

Psycho PUNK - Halloween mash up 

 
go to top