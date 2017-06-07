VnExpress International
Concert: The Journey of Music

June 7, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 09 Jun 2017
Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, HCMC

Featuring conductor Igor Sarmientos and pianist Igor Chystokletov.

'The Journey of Music' is the work of Igor Sarmientos, an enthusiastic and talented conductor who won top prize at the 1st Latin American Orchestral Conducting Competition in 1993. 

To introduce the novel attitudes of Latin America to Vietnamese audiences for the first time, Igor has designed a program within one of the world's most featured classical composings with special Latin American melodies. 

The concert will feature Russian pianist Igor Chystokletov, who won a remarkable prize at the Lom Music Festival in Bulgaria in 1988.

Entry: VND550.000 ($24.2) – VND400.000 ($17.6) – VND350.000 ($15.4) – VND200.000 ($8.8)

