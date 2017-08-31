Concert: The Chainsmokers - Memories Asia Tour 2017

From the organizer

In recent years, The Chainsmokers has suddenly risen as a new craze in the EDM World. Possessing a series of addictive hits, the Newyork couplet DJs quickly ranks at No. 18 on the DJMag.

In 2014, they have released their first single #SELFIE and this hit immediately reach more than 500 million views on Youtube. Their debut EP - Bouquet was released in October 2015 and featured the single "Roses", which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Especially "Don't Let Me Down" became their first single won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

2016 was a golden year for The Chainsmokers when the hit Closer feat with Halsey was released immediately became a phenomenon throughout the world. It is more significant that the song was sung by Andrew Taggart. Closer has been the most successful hit by The Chainsmokers, reached nearly 2 billion views on Youtube, took the number one Billboard 100 in 11 consecutive weeks and helped The Chainsmokers won five iHeartRadio Music Awards and one American Music Award in 2016.

Memories...Do Not Open is a promising album by The Chainsmokers. Under the support of Kiiara and Emily Warren, the DJs will begin their first world tour in April, 2017. Are you ready to welcome the US-UK hot wave in 2017?

For online booking, visit Ticketbox