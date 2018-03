Concert No. 1: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

"The Music of Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)"

Program:



Concerto in E major, Op. 8 No. 1, RV 269, "Spring” (1723)

Concerto in G minor, Op. 8 No. 2, RV 315, "Summer” (1723)

Concerto in F major, Op. 8 No. 3, RV 293, "Autumn” (1723)

Concerto in F minor, Op. 8 No. 4, RV 297, "Winter” (1723)

Zhan Shu – solo violin



Concerto for 2 Violins in A Minor, RV 522 (1711)

Bui Cong Duy, Zhan Shu (violin)

Concerto for 2 Violins in C Minor, RV 509 (1717)

Chuong Vu, Zhan Shu – (violin)

Concerto for 3 Violins in F Major, RV 551 (1717)

Zhan Shu, Tang Thanh Nam, Chuong Vu (violin)

Ticket prices:

Standard: VND250,000 ($11.3)

V.I.P: VND300,000 ($13.5)

Tickets are available at Foreign Affairs Office, 112 Nguyen Du, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.