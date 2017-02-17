Concert: Martin Lattke and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

The program includes several compositions by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, including "The Marriage of Figaro” and "Abduction from the Seraglio."

Then Martin Lattke, Dao To Loan and Vu Manh Dung will sing arias from "The Magic Flute." The evening ends with a selection of well-known pieces of the Austrian composer Franz Lehár.

The German tenor Martin Lattke, born 1981 in Saxony, co-founder of the Calmus Ensemble Leipzig, is an ECHO Classic winner and a laureate of international competitions including first prize at the International Robert Schumann Choir Competition in Zwickau. From 2006 until 2013 he was a member of the renowned vocal soloist ensemble Amarcord. He has performed at major concert halls and music festivals worldwide.

Ticket: VND300,000-VND600,000 ($13.18-$26.36). Contact