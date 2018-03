Violinist Pham Vu Thien Bao and pianist Tran Ngoc Nguyen Trinh will perform at l'Espace together with violinist Nguyen Trong Binh in a concert held by France Alumni.

Program:

Franz Schubert: “Arpeggione”

Rebecca Clarke: sonate for viola and piano

—

Olivier Messiaen : “Premiere communion de la Vierge” for piano

Johannes Brahms : Trio op.40

Standard price: VND170,000 ($7.7)

Member price: VND100,000 ($4.5)

Student price: VND80,000 ($3.7)

Tickets are available at l'Espace.