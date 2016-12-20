christmas-madness-at-indika

Go mad at Indika this Christmas with free craft beer, BBQ Jerk Chicken in the garden and all stars jam with Indika's best musicians on stage.

On Sunday, enjoy a Christmas chill with free entry all day. Sonar Lee will be playing chill music, while a free live art wall will be opened to people who love paintings.

Don't miss out secret Santa's gift everytime you spend VND150,000 ($6.7). Mulled wine, roast chicken will be ready during food happy hour, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Entrance fee:

Saturday: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Sunday: Free