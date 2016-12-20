VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Christmas Madness at Indika

December 20, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 24 Dec 2016
Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, Dakao, District 1, HCMC

Enjoy Christmas in the maddest way.

christmas-madness-at-indika

Go mad at Indika this Christmas with free craft beer, BBQ Jerk Chicken in the garden and all stars jam with Indika's best musicians on stage.

On Sunday, enjoy a Christmas chill with free entry all day. Sonar Lee will be playing chill music, while a free live art wall will be opened to people who love paintings.

Don't miss out secret Santa's gift everytime you spend VND150,000 ($6.7). Mulled wine, roast chicken will be ready during food happy hour, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Entrance fee:

Saturday: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Sunday: Free

Tags: christmas madness indika saigon
 
Read more
New Year's Eve: Blackout at Piu Piu

New Year's Eve: Blackout at Piu Piu

New Year's Eve: BirdCage's Retro Future 2017

New Year's Eve: BirdCage's Retro Future 2017

Redline Music Party: Dreamy Santa

Redline Music Party: Dreamy Santa

Art Night: Nouveau Nativity by Banh Mi Productions

Art Night: Nouveau Nativity by Banh Mi Productions

The Observatory Xmas Bash

The Observatory Xmas Bash

Chrismosh Party

Chrismosh Party

Concert: Sky Connection 2016

Concert: Sky Connection 2016

Pecha Kucha Night Hanoi Vol. 1

Pecha Kucha Night Hanoi Vol. 1

 
go to top