A lineup featuring some of the cream of Hanoi's live music scene.

8:30pm - David Fryer

9:10pm - The Tây Trâus

9:50pm - Sirens of Ha Long

10:30pm - Conjunto Cocolón

11:10pm - The Bearded Holmes

70k entry

Happy Hour from 5 pm to 8pm - 100k Pizza+Beer Combo!