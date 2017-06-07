VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Bass and electro music: Beats'N Paint

June 7, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Fri 09 Jun 2017
Indika, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

Featuring DJ Watt's Up a.k.a Alias 2.0

bass-and-electro-music-beatsn-paint

Watt's Up is impregnated by hip-hop and scratch, evasion of world music, retro nostalgia and magic of great classics, the explosive groove of funk and the massive and transcendental impact of bass music and electro any kind. Watt 's Up invites you to travel, to sound excursion by challenging musical boundaries.

In addition to DJ-ing, Watt's Up's other artistic identity is the artist Alias 2.0. Alias 2.0 became involved with street art since 2007. He has been based in Phnom Penh since 2016. He has eagerly committed himself to examining new ways of composing abstract graffiti and calligraphic ways of expression.

His permanent longing for transformation and variation of style is cultivated through extensive traveling as well as the search for environments and sceneries that inspire new artwork. His work oscillates between tradition and modernity, and draws on the diversity of patterns and colors that he discovers during his travels.

'All-you-can-drink' package: VND250,000 ($11)| From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Includes local craft beers (Fuzzy Logic, Platinum, Tiger) and homemade rum punch!

Free Entry

Tags: bass electro Beats n paint music entertainment
 
Read more
Outdoor market: Millennials

Outdoor market: Millennials

The Box Market: Home decor - art pieces - fashion

The Box Market: Home decor - art pieces - fashion

Saigon Craft Beer Fest - Father's weekend

Saigon Craft Beer Fest - Father's weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Concert: The Journey of Music

Concert: The Journey of Music

Thursday night Punk Rock Show

Thursday night Punk Rock Show

Concert and Ballet: 'Summer Harmony'

Concert and Ballet: 'Summer Harmony'

Contemporary – Hiphop Dance: 'In the Middle' by Swaggers

Contemporary – Hiphop Dance: 'In the Middle' by Swaggers

 
go to top