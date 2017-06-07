Bass and electro music: Beats'N Paint

Watt's Up is impregnated by hip-hop and scratch, evasion of world music, retro nostalgia and magic of great classics, the explosive groove of funk and the massive and transcendental impact of bass music and electro any kind. Watt 's Up invites you to travel, to sound excursion by challenging musical boundaries.

In addition to DJ-ing, Watt's Up's other artistic identity is the artist Alias 2.0. Alias 2.0 became involved with street art since 2007. He has been based in Phnom Penh since 2016. He has eagerly committed himself to examining new ways of composing abstract graffiti and calligraphic ways of expression.

His permanent longing for transformation and variation of style is cultivated through extensive traveling as well as the search for environments and sceneries that inspire new artwork. His work oscillates between tradition and modernity, and draws on the diversity of patterns and colors that he discovers during his travels.



'All-you-can-drink' package: VND250,000 ($11)| From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Includes local craft beers (Fuzzy Logic, Platinum, Tiger) and homemade rum punch!

Free Entry