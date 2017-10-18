VnExpress International
Awesome October at Crescent Mall

October 18, 2017 | 06:33 pm GMT+7
Crescent Mall Shopping Center, Phu My Hung, District 7, HCMC

A spooky maze, pet parties, women's celebrations and more. 

From the organizer

Crescent Mall, situated in the calm, lush green area of Phu My Hung in District 7, is the place to be for seasonal celebrations. Make sure to check-in at Crescent Mall to experience this special October.

Spook-tacular Halloween

Noted as one of the largest indoor Halloween events of its kind in the city, Crescent Mall’s major attraction this year is the haunted Lost Galleon. The question stands - do you dare to enter?

Open until October 31 and now docked at the ground floor of Crescent Mall, the Lost Galleon is a giant maze filled with scary walls of bone, coffins, a haunted bed, infinity mirror, giant spider and more. A sure hit for thrill-seekers who need to unlock the challenge to finish the game.

Other events include the Trick or Treat, Halloween Fair and Spooktacular Party, which include face painting, magic shows, scary games and costume contests for family and friends.

PETtrifying PARTY

Another exciting event for all pet-lovers out there is the PETtrifying Party which will happen at the Crescent Mall from October 28-29. Pet owners and enthusiasts are invited to come and join in various activities such as the Pet Park - where pets can run mini obstacle courses, Pet Meet and Greet – where pets and owners can socialize, and Let's Talk About Pets – where experts will be talking about training, grooming and nutrition. This two-day event is sure to be a treat for everyone.

It’s All About Women

Making October more awesome is the celebration of Vietnamese Women’s Month. As part of the promotions, 100 gift-sets valued at VND500,000 ($22) each will be given away to Crescent Mall's female eMembers for every purchase of more than VND2,999,999, as well as 100 delicately designed Lock & Lock bowls for every purchase of VND3,999,000. The promo will run for the whole of October or until supplies run out.

At Crescent Mall, we create experiences, we create memories, we create “Crescent Moments".

