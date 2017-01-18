Australia Day 2017- Family Event in Ho Chi Minh City

The Australian Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City will be holding its first Australia Day community event this Sunday to celebrate the long-standing friendship between Australia and Vietnam, and the Australian and Australian alumni communities in HCMC.

There will be plenty of fun interactive sports activities and games, live entertainment and Australian food and beverages.

Entertainment, provided by over 30 generous sponsors, will include Australian sports and games, like Zorb Balls, tug of war and sack races, as well as Auskick, cricket, golf and rugby for kids and adults alike.

Musical performances by AIS and ISHCMC schoolchildren and local bands will entertain guests as they dine on delicious Australian food prepared by some of Ho Chi Minh City’s leading hotels and restaurants.

Entrance fee:

Adult: VND250,000 ($11.07) (includes 5 food & beverage vouchers)

Child (under 12): VND150,000 ($6.64) (includes 3 food & beverage vouchers)

Family package (2 adults + 2 children under 12): VND750,000 ($33.23).

Free entry for children under age 2.

Tickets are available at the following:

Caravelle Saigon, Business Centre (2nd Floor) 19-23 Lam Son Square, District 1

Mekong Merchant 23 Thao Dien, District 2

Meatworks Butchery 401 Pham Thai Buong H11-2, My Khanh 3, Tan Phong Ward, District 7

Further information may be obtained on the event's Facebook page or by contacting Ms. Thuy Hang, Public Diplomacy Officer, Australian Consulate-General at 3521 8100 or Chau-Thuy.Hang@dfat.gov.au

*BEST DRESSED COMPETITION: How Aussie can you dress? Thongs, boardies, singlets & stubbies, if it's green & gold, has an Aussie flag or kangaroo on it, wear it with pride on 22 January because the organizers will be giving away some awesome prizes for the best dressed!!!