Artist talk: B to A - from Book to Art by Saghi Parkhideh

October 17, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 20 Oct 2016
Six Space, 6th floor, 64B Tran Hung Dao Street, Hanoi

Six Space

It is hard to define what exactly an artist book is. Unlike an art book, catalog or monograph that tend to showcase artworks created in another medium, the term "artist book" refers to publications that have been conceived as artworks in their own right.

The talk aims to present the history of artist books by looking at some of the most significant artists of this medium, focusing on the 1970s and continuing the path to contemporary works.

Saghi Parkhideh will lead.

1. The term “ Artist book” / What is artist book?
2. Artist book though late 19th et early 20th century
3. The blooming: 1970
4. Contemporary artist book

About the artist: Saghi Parkhideh was born in Tehran, Iran in 1989. She works predominantly in the medium of printmaking, but includes drawing and artist books in her projects as well. She lives and works in France.

Free entrance. In English and Vietnamese.


 

Tags: Talk Six Space artist book
 
