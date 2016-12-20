Art Night: Nouveau Nativity by Banh Mi Productions

Banh Mi Productions is a Hanoi based performance art collective known for entertaining audiences with their cross-medium performances at Vietnam's Quest Festival.

For this Christmas, Banh Mi Productions are back with A Nouveau Nativity - an exclusive performance at Chez Xuan to spread the Christmas cheer.

Get ready for festive food, some good old Christmas carols and a nativity performance that will sure make you squeeze your stomach laughing.



A word to the wise - this Christmas cracker is not for the faint-hearted and certainly not for children.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.2) (which is going to the wonderful TET ShoeBoxes Project who endeavor to bring sunshine to the lives of those less fortunate).