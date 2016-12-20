VnExpress International
Art Night: Nouveau Nativity by Banh Mi Productions

December 20, 2016 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Sat 24 Dec 2016
Chez Xuan, 41/76 An Duong, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

Bring your friends and Christmas spirit for a fun night out.

Banh Mi Productions is a Hanoi based performance art collective known for entertaining audiences with their cross-medium performances at Vietnam's Quest Festival.

For this Christmas, Banh Mi Productions are back with A Nouveau Nativity - an exclusive performance at Chez Xuan to spread the Christmas cheer.

art-night-nouveau-nativity-by-banh-mi-productions

Get ready for festive food, some good old Christmas carols and a nativity performance that will sure make you squeeze your stomach laughing.

A word to the wise - this Christmas cracker is not for the faint-hearted and certainly not for children.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.2) (which is going to the wonderful TET ShoeBoxes Project who endeavor to bring sunshine to the lives of those less fortunate).

Tags: Art night christmas nouveau nativity bánh mì productions
 
