Art exhibition: 'Ethereal' by Nguyen Quoc Trung

Exhibition: 5 May 2017 to 22 May 2017, 11:00 am - 06:00 pm

Craig Thomas Gallery and Hanoi Studio Gallery present to you the first solo show in Saigon of Hanoi-based artist Nguyen Quoc Trung. Trung was born in 1981 and is a 2006 graduate of the Hanoi Fine Arts University. His solo exhibition "Ethereal" features fifteen works of oil on canvas.

Opening date: Friday, May 5 | 6p.m. to 9p.m.

The exhibition will run until May 22 | 11a.m. to 6p.m. (Monday-Saturday) & 12p.m. to 5p.m. (Sunday)

Trung will attend the opening night, where complimentary snacks and drinks will be served.

Free entry

