VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Art exhibition: 'Ethereal' by Nguyen Quoc Trung

May 4, 2017 | 08:13 pm GMT+7
Opening: 11:00 am, Fri 05 May 2017
Exhibition: 5 May 2017 to 22 May 2017, 11:00 am - 06:00 pm
Craig Thomas Gallery, 27i Tran Nhat Duat, District 1, HCMC

A solo show of Hanoi-based artist.

art-exhibition-ethereal-by-nguyen-quoc-trung

Craig Thomas Gallery and Hanoi Studio Gallery present to you the first solo show in Saigon of Hanoi-based artist Nguyen Quoc Trung. Trung was born in 1981 and is a 2006 graduate of the Hanoi Fine Arts University. His solo exhibition "Ethereal" features fifteen works of oil on canvas.

Opening date: Friday, May 5 | 6p.m. to 9p.m.

The exhibition will run until May 22 | 11a.m. to 6p.m. (Monday-Saturday) & 12p.m. to 5p.m. (Sunday)

Trung will attend the opening night, where complimentary snacks and drinks will be served.

Free entry

For more info, click here.

Tags: art exhibition ethereal Nguyen Quoc Trung solo show Hanoi
 
Read more
Solo exhibition: Echoing Scars

Solo exhibition: Echoing Scars

Stand up comedy w/ Phil Nichol & Mo Sidik

Stand up comedy w/ Phil Nichol & Mo Sidik

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

The Beats Saigon presents DJ Woody (ITF World Champion)

The Beats Saigon presents DJ Woody (ITF World Champion)

Quest Festival: Stars and Rabbit

Quest Festival: Stars and Rabbit

Poetry and music: A Night of Words with Harri Badham and Friends

Poetry and music: A Night of Words with Harri Badham and Friends

Vietnam Motorcycle Show 2017

Vietnam Motorcycle Show 2017

Farmers' Market @ Saigon Outcast

Farmers' Market @ Saigon Outcast

 
go to top