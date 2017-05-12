Art Exhibition: A Sifted Gaze by Dan Drage

From the organizer:

Including a series of sculptures and silk paintings, “A Sifted Gaze” invites audience to see everyday objects in a new way.

Born in Colorado, USA, in 1978, Dan Drage graduated from Milligan College in 2001 with a degree in Visual Arts and Humanities. He and his wife relocated to Hanoi, Vietnam in 2006 as Vietnamese language students. In 2010 they joined the German NGO Allianz Mission, and continue to work alongside the local team. Dan has the joyful situation of being able to spend half his time with the NGO helping communities in various forms of poverty, and half his time making art.

Free Entry