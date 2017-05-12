VnExpress International
What's On

Art Exhibition: A Sifted Gaze by Dan Drage

May 12, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Sun 14 May 2017
Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

An American artist based in Hanoi invites you to see everyday objects in a new way.

From the organizer:

Including a series of sculptures and silk paintings, “A Sifted Gaze” invites audience to see everyday objects in a new way.

Born in Colorado, USA, in 1978, Dan Drage graduated from Milligan College in 2001 with a degree in Visual Arts and Humanities. He and his wife relocated to Hanoi, Vietnam in 2006 as Vietnamese language students. In 2010 they joined the German NGO Allianz Mission, and continue to work alongside the local team. Dan has the joyful situation of being able to spend half his time with the NGO helping communities in various forms of poverty, and half his time making art.

Free Entry

Tags: art exhibition sifted gaze Dan Drage
 
