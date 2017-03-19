all-female-guitar-night-2017-vietnam

Fingerstyle - a new genre of solo guitar music in Vietnam, has been thriving in recent years. One simple way of describing this genre is that with only a single guitar a performer can play as if they were an entire band. Fingerstyle brings about a whole new perspective for the acoustic guitar and is currently drawing attention from our guitar community.
The female trio will spice up the concert by showcasing their individual guitar styles, genre and skills:
Christie Lenée (U.S.)
Her unique guitar work is often compared to visionaries like Michael Hedges with advance tapping and picking techniques in her songs.
She has been showcased at the NAMM Show in Anaheim and Nashville, live on national television and radio.
Kanaho (Japan)
Kanaho is an outstanding finger-style guitarist from Japan. She expresses calm emotions and smooth sounding in her arrangements for famous songs such as "The Beauty And The Beast".
Kanaho was the opening act artist at IFSGF in 2014 & 2015, sharing the same stage with Kotaro Oshio, Justin King, etc.
Erica Cho (South Korea)
Erica is an emerging finger-style guitar artist from South Korea. She showcases her lively melodic expressions in her songs such as "Walking with.." and "Start".
She showcased her talents with Sandra Bae at IFSGF 2016.
TICKET TYPES:
50% discount:
VIP: 1,200,000 VND --> 600,000 VND
Gold: 900,000 VND --> 450,000 VND
Silver: 700,000 VND --> 350,000 VND
Bronze: 500,000 VND --> 250,000 VND
Seat map: https://goo.gl/NlDDNM
* Photo session with the artists at 18:30 before the concert only for VIP tickets
* Audience who want to join the signing session after the concert can do so by buying the trio's CD at (signatures only for this CD or your guitar, ukelele)
* Children under age 6 are not allowed
PURCHASE LOCATIONS:
- Sol G | 337 Nguyen Khang
8.30 a.m. - 6 p.m. - 04 2216 1102
- Guitar Plus | 14B Hao Nam
9 a.m.- 9 p.m. - 096 784 8867
- Viet Thuong Music Hanoi | 15-18, 4 floor, Vincom shopping centre - 54A Nguyen Chi Thanh
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. - 094 6855 726
- Youth Theatre of Vietnam - 11 Ngo Thi Nham
8.30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (Mon - Sat) - 04 2240 9025 / 091 261 1766
By website: - http://vn.wsm.asia - www.ticketbox.vn
By phone
- Hotline: 096 438 0014