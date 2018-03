“Intérieur” is the name of this acoustic concert (voice and guitar) of Sylvain Sismondi.

Original creations, melodies and 100% French lyrics.



Sylvain has a large experience in the field of writing (journalism, copywriting, advertising etc.) A few years in Saigon led him to reconnect with his childhood sweetheart: creating songs.

He will share his original creations in Saigon Outcast on Friday 30/09.



Free entry