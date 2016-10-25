vietnamese-series-claims-prize-at-asia-pacific-broadcasting-awards

Photo courtesy of Vietnam Television

Vietnamese documentary “Way to School” won the Special Jury Prize at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Prizes 2016 on October 24 in Bali, Indonesia.

"Way to School" is a six-episode series produced by national television broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) and tells the story of Hang and Sua, two ethnic minority students who have to walk 28km through jungle and streams to get the education that they deserve.

VTV also had two other entries nominated for awards: “I’m Beautiful and You Too” and “Runaway Bride”.

The ABU Prizes is an annual event held to honor outstanding radio and television programs by members of the union.

Last month Vietnam's culture ministry also has submitted the coming-of-age drama “Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass” to vie for the Best Foreign Film prize at the 89th Academy Awards, which will take place on February 26, 2017.

Related news:

> Venice nominees vie for Best Picture at Hanoi Film Festival

> Hanoi film fest returns this year with larger selection, bigger stars

> Vietnam movie 'Yellow Flowers' to vie for Oscar's Best Foreign Film