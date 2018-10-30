VnExpress International
Vietnamese opera costumes inspire a fashion journey to the east

By Van An   October 30, 2018 | 05:35 pm GMT+7

The latest collection from designers The Huy and Hai Long is inspired by the Hat Boi (Vietnamese opera) tradition.

The fashion show, "Journey to the East," held last weekend at the Lang Co township in Thua Thien- Hue Province, was a celebration of the 11th year of collaboration between the fashion duo.

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show

The show consisted of two parts, one that was based on traditional styles and the other that incorporated traditional aspects into modern designs. The first part, true to the Hat Boi tradition, was flamboyant in colours and design. 

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show - 1

Sixty out of 90 outfits presented at the show were variations of Vietnamese traditional dress, Ao dai.

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show - 2

The main materials used were silk, brocade and organza, creating a shimmering effect.

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show - 3

The hand-embroidered details of phoenix, dragons, clouds and peacocks were  inspired by images from the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 – 1945), the last Vietnamese dynasty.

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show - 4

Hue’s porcelain enamel art is featured on the brooch in this outfit that also uses Vietnamese clogs as well as fabric dye techniques. The duo pay close attention to jewellery that goes long with their outfits.

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show - 5

Each outfit was different and striking, generously using tassels, the majestic headgears and other details of  Hat Boi costumes. 

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show - 6

A predominantly white Ao dai style dress signalled the transition from the traditional to the modern. 

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show - 7

Denim shorts and gowns with brighly colored embroidered patterns were a perfect blend of the west and the east. 

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show - 8

Colourful face paint and flashy outfits continued to draw from tradition with the dragon and phoenix details .

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show - 9

The designer duo said that by combining the traditional and modern, they hoped to encourage young people to retain Vietnam’s traditional art forms and values.

Vietnamese Opera adds a cultural highlight to Hues fashion show - 10

Vedette of the show, Miss International Vietnam, Thuy Van, wore a beautiful hat and outfit inspired by Hat Boi costumes. 

The Huy – Hai Long were Top 10 finalists at the Hempel Designer Contest in Hong kong. They were praised for many of their collections representing Asian culture, including a focus on the use of hand-embroidered details.

