Vietnam TV fence grabs media attention

During a family trip to Phu Quoc Island, Tien Thanh, a Hanoi resident, found this unique fence and posted a photo on Facebook earlier this month.

A traveler takes picture in front of the fence made of old TVs. Photo by Tien Thanh

“We spotted the house’s fence made with old TV sets as we were on our way to the Hon Thom cable car,” Thanh said.

“The 20-meter-long fence has five levels and extends to both sides of the gate. I could not learn much more since the house owner was not there when the picture was taken. I was very impressed.”

Thanh also noted that there were pathways at the two bottom levels that would allow people to walk between two rows, while the top three levels are stacked immediately on top of one another, created a perfect background for taking photos.

He also said that beside his group, other tourists and travelers were also taking pictures in front of this striking house.

The stunning TV fence in Kien Giang Province, southern Vietnam. as shown in a photo shared on Facebook.

Phu Tan, a resident of An Thoi Town, said the home owner has been collecting and displaying the TV fence for more than 10 years.

The unique fence has also been picked up by some international sites like Wakkinews and Odditycentral, with interesting comments.

“How those old cathode ray tubes haven’t been shattered by strong winds or vandals is a mystery, as is the reason why the owner decided on this particular material for the fence,” Odditycentral wrote.

The house is in Quarter 6, An Thoi Town, Phu Quoc District, Kien Giang Province.