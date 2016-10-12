Vietnam's Mekong Delta crying out for flood waters, again

Only a few people are catching fish on the flooded fields in Dong Thap Province, as the low water levels means there is not much to look for. The delta locals, who spend most of their lives crisscrossing rivers, have grown accustomed to the annual rise of the rivers and have learned to make the best of things. But the floods did not come last year, and El Nino put Vietnam through its worst drought in 100 years. The situation did not improve much this year.