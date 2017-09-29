VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnam plans seven-day Lunar New Year break

By Doan Loan   September 29, 2017 | 01:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam plans seven-day Lunar New Year break
A farmer walks past peach blossom flowers as she waits for customers ahead of Vietnamese Tet in a field in Hanoi January 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Tet is a time for family reunions in Vietnam with droves of migrant workers flocking home.

Vietnam's labor ministry has proposed two options for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday that would both grant workers a seven-day break.

The country's biggest holiday will fall on February 16, 2018.

Under the first option, government offices and state-owned companies will close for seven days from February 14-20.  

The labor ministry has submitted a plan which grants employees seven days off for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. Illustrated by VnExpress/Viet Chung

The first option. Illustrated by VnExpress/Viet Chung

Under the second option, the holiday will start on February 15, a day before Tet, and run until February 21, the sixth day of the New Year.

The second option. Illustrated by VnExpress/Viet Chung

The second option. Illustrated by VnExpress/Viet Chung

Schools and other businesses across the country usually follow the same break as government offices.

The government approved a seven-day break last year. 

Tet is a time for family reunions in Vietnam with droves of migrant workers flocking home before Lunar New Year's Eve.

The labor ministry has also submitted plans for other public holidays in 2018.

Accordingly, employees will have a total of 18 public holidays in 2018, including three days for New Year (December 30, 2017 to January 1, 2018), one day for the Hung Kings' Festival (April 25), four days for Reunification Day and Labor Day (April 28 to May 1), and three days for Independence Day (September 1 -3).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Lunar New Year Tet holiday break
 
Read more
Portraits of Vietnam's eye-opening education divide

Portraits of Vietnam's eye-opening education divide

Deadly road traps: Open sewers call for sidewalk 'patch up' in Saigon

Deadly road traps: Open sewers call for sidewalk 'patch up' in Saigon

Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival like a local in Hanoi and Saigon

Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival like a local in Hanoi and Saigon

North Korean rockettes serve up Coca-Cola in Dubai

North Korean rockettes serve up Coca-Cola in Dubai

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at age 91

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at age 91

Vietnam losing its charm among expats: HSBC survey

Vietnam losing its charm among expats: HSBC survey

Taste of the exotic: 'fatty rice' condoms from Malaysia

Taste of the exotic: 'fatty rice' condoms from Malaysia

 
go to top