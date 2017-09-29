Vietnam plans seven-day Lunar New Year break

A farmer walks past peach blossom flowers as she waits for customers ahead of Vietnamese Tet in a field in Hanoi January 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam's labor ministry has proposed two options for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday that would both grant workers a seven-day break.

The country's biggest holiday will fall on February 16, 2018.

Under the first option, government offices and state-owned companies will close for seven days from February 14-20.

The first option. Illustrated by VnExpress/Viet Chung

Under the second option, the holiday will start on February 15, a day before Tet, and run until February 21, the sixth day of the New Year.

The second option. Illustrated by VnExpress/Viet Chung

Schools and other businesses across the country usually follow the same break as government offices.

The government approved a seven-day break last year.

Tet is a time for family reunions in Vietnam with droves of migrant workers flocking home before Lunar New Year's Eve.

The labor ministry has also submitted plans for other public holidays in 2018.

Accordingly, employees will have a total of 18 public holidays in 2018, including three days for New Year (December 30, 2017 to January 1, 2018), one day for the Hung Kings' Festival (April 25), four days for Reunification Day and Labor Day (April 28 to May 1), and three days for Independence Day (September 1 -3).