vietnam-has-a-big-night-at-mekong-tourism-awards

The 2016 Mekong Tourism Alliance Awards (MTAA) were announced on September 7, and Vietnam's tourism firms were once again among the winners.

Vietnam Airlines shared Best Airlines of the Year with Cambodia’s Angkor Air, Lao Airlines, Myanmar Airways International and Thai Airways. Vietnam’s flagship carrier was on the list for the last three consecutive years. Other veterans of the awards are Vietravel and Saigontourist.

The MTAA recognizes and honors tourism agencies, hotels, resorts, airlines and e-commerce sites in the Mekong region, which includes Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar.

Vietnam’s winners at this year’s MTAA:

1. The Best Airline of the Year: Vietnam Airlines

2. The Best Outbound Travel Operator of the Year: Vietravel

3. The Best Inbound Travel Operator of the Year: Saigontourist

4. The Best Five-star Hotel of the Year: JW Marriott

5. The Best Resort of the Year: The Nam Hai, Hoi An

6. The Best Tourism Website of the Year (new this year): Rex Hotel Saigon

7. Broadcast Excellence Award for Destination Promotion (new this year): Oxalis Adventure Tour

8. The Best Festival of the Year (new this year): Southern Gastronomy

Recently, Vietnam’s Harnn Heritage Spa at the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in the central tourist city of Da Nang was named "Asia’s Best Resort Spa" and "Vietnam’s Best Resort Spa" at the 2016 World Spa Awards, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

