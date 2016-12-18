VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

VietJet to launch China charter flights to Da Nang

By VnExpress   December 18, 2016 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
VietJet to launch China charter flights to Da Nang
Chinese tourists in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

Chinese tourists made up a third of foreign visitors to Da Nang during the first half of 2016.

A new direct charter flight is expected to add fuel to the booming Chinese tourism industry in Da Nang.

Xinhua News Agency reported Vietjet Air will launch the direct tourist charter flight in January, connecting Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province with the central beach town.

One Airbus 320 will begin departing for Da Nang every week starting on January 12.

Direct charter flights now link Vietnam's third-largest city to destinations in South Korea and Southeast Asia during peak seasons.

The city received nearly 800,000 foreign tourist arrivals in the first six months this year, up 30 percent from a year ago.

A third of those arrivals were Chinese, according to Da Nang’s tourism department.

Travelers from Vietnam's northern neighbor tend to head south to Vietnam's various beach destinations, particularly Nha Trang and Phu Quoc.

Mainland China accounted for 30 percent of all tourist arrivals to Vietnam, making it the fastest-growing feeder market after Hong Kong.

More than 2.48 million Chinese citizens visited during the first 11 months of this year, up 54 percent from the same period last year.

In October, the Chinese Tourism Administration released a top-10 list of favorite destinations for Chinese travelers, that ranked Vietnam seventh.

Last Sunday, Bloomberg cited Credit Suisse as estimating that a 30 percent increase in spending by Chinese tourists could boost Vietnam’s gross domestic product by nearly one percentage point.

Vietnam’s economy is expected to expand six percent this year, before speeding up to 6.8 percent next year.

Related news:

> IPO to value Vietnam's budget airline VietJet at $1.2 billion

> VietJet Air makes maiden flight to Tainan

Tags: China travel tourism VietJet Zhengzhou Henan Province Da Nang
 
Read more
Flowery Da Lat hooks up with China on direct flights

Flowery Da Lat hooks up with China on direct flights

Ha Long Bay named in top ten Asian heritage sites

Ha Long Bay named in top ten Asian heritage sites

Across Vietnam, from past to present

Across Vietnam, from past to present

1980s pop star Richard Marx to sing at Hanoi Christmas concert

1980s pop star Richard Marx to sing at Hanoi Christmas concert

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan

Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan

Vietnam fashion in the 1980s

Vietnam fashion in the 1980s

Back to Vietnam: US veteran finds peace in art

Back to Vietnam: US veteran finds peace in art

 
go to top