VietJet to launch China charter flights to Da Nang

A new direct charter flight is expected to add fuel to the booming Chinese tourism industry in Da Nang.

Xinhua News Agency reported Vietjet Air will launch the direct tourist charter flight in January, connecting Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province with the central beach town.

One Airbus 320 will begin departing for Da Nang every week starting on January 12.

Direct charter flights now link Vietnam's third-largest city to destinations in South Korea and Southeast Asia during peak seasons.

The city received nearly 800,000 foreign tourist arrivals in the first six months this year, up 30 percent from a year ago.

A third of those arrivals were Chinese, according to Da Nang’s tourism department.

Travelers from Vietnam's northern neighbor tend to head south to Vietnam's various beach destinations, particularly Nha Trang and Phu Quoc.

Mainland China accounted for 30 percent of all tourist arrivals to Vietnam, making it the fastest-growing feeder market after Hong Kong.

More than 2.48 million Chinese citizens visited during the first 11 months of this year, up 54 percent from the same period last year.

In October, the Chinese Tourism Administration released a top-10 list of favorite destinations for Chinese travelers, that ranked Vietnam seventh.

Last Sunday, Bloomberg cited Credit Suisse as estimating that a 30 percent increase in spending by Chinese tourists could boost Vietnam’s gross domestic product by nearly one percentage point.

Vietnam’s economy is expected to expand six percent this year, before speeding up to 6.8 percent next year.

