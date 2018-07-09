Universal Studios Japan™ - a FIT wonderland

1. Spacious, diverse entertainment options

Universal Studios Japan has been open to tourists since March 2001, making it the first theme park under the Universal Studios brand built in Asia.

Among other things, it has been hailed as a top destination for free individual travelers, or FIT, referring to people who prefer to travel alone and make their own travel plans.

Lying in the heart of the Osaka Bay Area with a total area of 39 hectares, Universal Studios Japan is one of the most famous and most-visited parks in Japan.

A replica of the “Hogwarts Express” in Harry Potter theme park. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Harry Potter Publishing Rights JKR.(s18)

Currently, the park can be broadly characterized under eight different themes: Hollywood, New York, San Francisco, Jurassic Park, Waterworld, Amity Village, Universal Wonderland and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The park has many leisure games and entertainment options, ranging from quiet fun to crazily exciting. It also has great restaurants and many stores to go shopping in.

2. Fantastic experiences from Hollywood

For adventurous thrills, you can start your journey with a high-speed roller coaster ride called Hollywood Dream the Ride Backdrop, then explore the world of dinosaurs, including The Flying Dinosaur and Jurassic Park on gliders.

The Flying Dinosaur roller coaster, launched in March 2016, is one of the world’s longest track, and farthest initial drop.

Harry Potter fans have their own Adventure 4D ride called Harry Potter and The Forbidden Journey to fly into the world of wizards and visit the renowned Hogwarts School.

You can also visit the famous places created by British novelist J.K Rowling in the fantasy novel series, including the Room of Requirement, Dumbledore’s Office and the Gryffindor Common Room.

Don’t forget to enjoy some Butterbeer on the streets of Hogsmeade Village.

If you want to feel young and silly again, Explore Minion Park or the “Hello Kitty” fashion boulevard will not disappoint.

One of the highlights not to be skipped is the parade called “Universal Spectacle Night Parade - Best of Hollywood,” which is held every night.

The parade will take viewers on a tour of the world of creativity in Hollywood movies catapulted to global fame, like Minions, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and Transformer.

Universal Spectacle Night Parade - Best of Hollywood. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Harry Potter Publishing Rights JKR.(s18)

The parade is led by a replica of the “Hogwarts Express,” taking spectators to the busy scenes of the Quidditch match. With special sound effects and lighting, it seems that you are in a really magical world where you can wave wands and chant mysterious spells.

The magic does not stop, and you are soon in the framework of action movie “Transformed,” where Optimus Prime, the leader of Autobots, transforms from a truck into a giant robot right in front of the audience.

The journey wraps up with a Minions party that gets the audience to laugh and dance in a colorful, lively space.

3. Book early when you are at Universal Studios Japan

Early booking is highly recommended at the theme park so that you have time to explore its many attractions.

Travelers can book one-day or 1.5-day sightseeing tours through the global booking site Klook, an official partner of Universal Studios, for 7,900 yen (one day) or 10,900 yen (1.5 days).

Klook Voucher for Universal Studios Japan. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Harry Potter Publishing Rights JKR.(s18)

Booking online through Klook gives you some preferential treatment and saves your time.

Entrance fees do not cover a specific day tour and you can use the ticket anytime. Booking online saves time and hassle of keeping paper tickets without losing them.