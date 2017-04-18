VnExpress International
Travel

Yellow blossoms glow in Central Vietnam

By Dac Thanh, Hai Hoang   April 18, 2017 | 02:32 pm GMT+7

Yellow is the color of April and illuminates this small town thanks to the blooming sua flowers.

yellow-blossoms-glow-in-central-vietnam

Sua was a wild tree in Quang Nam Province before locals started growing it for firewood in rural areas. Over the past 10 years, the trees have made their way into the province’s Tam Ky City, where they are now brightening up the urban landscape.
yellow-blossoms-glow-in-central-vietnam-1

In April, when the flowers are in full bloom, they bathe the city's streets in yellow.
yellow-blossoms-glow-in-central-vietnam-2

The eye-catching yellow blossoms will last for around two weeks before the flowers fall.
yellow-blossoms-glow-in-central-vietnam-3

Sua flowers cover Tran Hung Dao Street in Tam Ky City.
yellow-blossoms-glow-in-central-vietnam-4

Sua by Tam Ky River. The trees are planted along the river to prevent erosion.
yellow-blossoms-glow-in-central-vietnam-5

Sua in a rural part of Quang Nam. Some trees  are said to be more than 100 years old, and some have even lived for 300 years.

Sua is known by the scientific name Dalbergia tonkinensis.

Tags: Vietnam Quang Nam yellow Tam Ky City
 
