Witness to a century of change: Hanoi’s iconic structures

Eleven architectural marvels that have defied time and stood amid the capital city’s makeover.

The Huc Bridge

The Huc Bridge was built during the reign of King Tu Duc of the Nguyen dynasty in 1865. It leads to the Ngoc Son Temple in the middle of Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi. The bridge is made up of 15 spans with round wooden logs arranged into 16 pairs. It was painted in red, and its name is gilded in gold. The bridge has undergone two refurbishments since its construction, the first in 1897 and the second in 1952 after a span broke on Lunar New Year's Eve under a crush of visitors. Under the supervision of architect Nguyen Ba Lang, the foundations of the bridge are now cast in cement instead of wood. Hanoi Opera House

It is situated in Cach Mang Thang Tam Square at the end of Trang Tien Street in the central district of Hoan Kiem.

The Hanoi Opera House was built by French architects in 1911, a smaller replica of the Opéra Garnier House in Paris with materials appropriate for the local climate. Hanoi Opera House has become one of the symbols of the city.

Quan Chuong Gate

Also called Dong Ha Gate, Quan Chuong Gate is located on the east side of the courthouse surrounding the Thang Long Citadel. It was built in 1749 and rebuilt in 1817. This is the only remaining gate of the Thang Long Citadel, now called Hanoi. Quan Chuong gate is on Quan Chuong Street at the beginning of Hang Chieu Street near the foot of the Chuong Duong Bridge.

Headquarters of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or the house of a hundred roofs, is situated at the junction of Dien Bien Phu and Ton That Dam streets.

It is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in Hanoi. In the past the building was the headquarters of the Indochina Department of Finance, and from October 3, 1945, was the head office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was designed by Ernest Hebrard in 1924, construction began in 1925, and it was ready for use in 1928.

Hoa Phong Tower

Hoa Phong Tower is located on Dinh Tien Hoang Street to the south of Hoan Kiem Lake. It is a remnant of Bao An Pagoda, a large pagoda built in 1842. In 1888 the French colonialists destroyed the pagoda to build the Hanoi post office.

The pagoda used to face Hoan Kiem lake with the Red River at its back. There used to be 36 houses inside the pagoda, but only Hoa Phong tower remains today. It has three stories. Its first floor has four doors, earning the tower the name "four-door tower", an architectural style common in Buddhist structures.

Long Bien Bridge