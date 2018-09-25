Witness to a century of change: Hanoi’s iconic structures 

The Huc Bridge was built during the reign of King Tu Duc of the Nguyen dynasty in 1865. It leads to the Ngoc Son Temple in the middle of Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi.
The bridge is made up of 15 spans with round wooden logs arranged into 16 pairs. It was painted in red, and its name is gilded in gold.
The bridge has undergone two refurbishments since its construction, the first in 1897 and the second in 1952 after a span broke on Lunar New Year's Eve under a crush of visitors. Under the supervision of architect Nguyen Ba Lang, the foundations of the bridge are now cast in cement instead of wood.
Hanoi Opera House
The Hanoi Opera House was built by French architects in 1911, a smaller replica of the Opéra Garnier House in Paris with materials appropriate for the local climate.Hanoi Opera House has become one of the symbols of the city.
Quan Chuong Gate
Headquarters of Ministry of Foreign Affairs
It is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in Hanoi. In the past the building was the headquarters of the Indochina Department of Finance, and from October 3, 1945, was the head office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.It was designed by Ernest Hebrard in 1924, construction began in 1925, and it was ready for use in 1928.
Hoa Phong Tower
Long Bien Bridge
The first steel bridge over the Red River was built by French architects between 1898 and 1902. Over the course of its history Long Bien Bridge has been damaged several times. It has become a historical site, a symbol of Hanoi.
The bridge has a rail track and two road lanes. All the construction materials - 30,000 cubic meters of stone and 5,300 tons of steel and blue stones - were brought from France.
At the beginning of the 20th century Long Bien was the longest and most beautiful steel bridge in Indochina, according to the National Archive.
Sofitel Metropole Hanoi Hotel
Quan Thanh Temple
The temple is situated near West Lake, and together with Kim Lien Pagoda and Tran Quoc Pagoda creates harmonious landscape architecture for the area. Quan Thanh Temple is located on what is now Thanh Nien Street.
Dong Xuan Market
The market is situated in the old quarter and surrounded by Dong Xuan Street, Hang Khoai Street, Dong Dong Street, and Dong Xuan Market Alley. Today it is a famous shopping and tourist destination.
Hang Dau Water Tower
Inside the tower, the stone walls are evenly spaced like the spokes of the wheel with doors to go around. On these walls are water tanks made of metal. Each tower can hold 1,250 cubic meters of water. From here the water was transported to the city where the French colonial army was stationed and then to other towns. The tower has been abandoned since 1954 and become a tourist attraction. But visitors are not allowed to enter.
One Pillar Pagoda